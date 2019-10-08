Visit Mankato and the top things-to-do this fall in town

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Anna Thill with Visit Mankato joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to list the top five things to do in Mankato this fall.
To start there is the Mankato Marathon which has a new course layout this year. Race organizers are reaching out for more volunteers.
Minneopa State Park is another recommended spot, with the Minneopa Falls and bison.
Leave watching is great during the fall and The Department of Natural Resources has a leave tracker to help know the best time to look.
The local trails are a great way to see all the changing leaves.
Also there are are many fall festivals, including Gather at the Greenseam with Greater Mankato Growth.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.