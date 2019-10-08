Waterville receives grant to fund Active Living Plan

WATERVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Waterville looks to draw in tourists to the area with some new grant funding.
The city was awarded a multi-county statewide health improvement partnership grant.
That has city staff creating an Active Living Plan to promote walking and biking through the city.
City officials say the initiative will benefit Waterville residents, seasonal residents and those visiting the community during vacations.
Grant funding will also help with community surveys and other development planning.
