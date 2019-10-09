Bridge Plaza development officially underway

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A long-awaited development project in Mankato gets underway today.
The Bridge Plaza building has been in the planning phase for years, facing multiple setbacks.
But now, five businesses will be the first occupants of the five-story, 26,000 square foot building.
The building's top floor will be made up of luxury apartments with plans for a first-floor restaurant, fitness center and outdoor terrace.
Developers Brennan Companies and Coldwell Banker Commercial Fisher Group will be joined by Greater Mankato Growth for the groundbreaking ceremony this morning at 10 a.m. on-site at 201 Riverfront Drive.
