Children’s Museum of Southern MN invites public to celebrate International Day of the Girl at the museum

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota has partnered with Mankato Area Public Schools, YWCA, Mankato West VEX Robotics and community organizations and businesses to recognize the International Day of the Girl on Thursday, Oct. 10.
Visitors will have an opportunity to participate in a robotics challenge with Mankato West VEX Robotics Team members, learn how to take care of their bodies and minds and explore mindfulness exercises.
Museum staff and special guests will talk about women in agriculture, discuss options girls may have after high school and invite attendees to explore stories about strong female leaders and activists and create a banner to highlight a cause of their choice and much more.
A special video message from Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan will also be played at the museum during the event.
The International Day of the Girl event will be hosted from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10, at the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota, located at 224 Lamm Street in Mankato.
