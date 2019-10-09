Chisago: The Musical, a Minnesota spin on the classic musical

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Carissa Christenson and Haute Dish Productions joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to perform a scene from their upcoming musical, Chisago, a Minnesota parody.
The show is a Minnesota spin on the classic “Chicago.”
The story is about a woman named Roxie moves to Chisago, MN and is struggling to find her place in the “Land of 10,000 Lakes.” Along the way she gets help from folk tale hero Paul Bunyan.
The show is one night only, this Saturday, Oct. 12, at Mankato West High School.
For tickets and information, visit https://www.merelyplayers.com/chisago
