Iowa Lakes Community College to host first annual Trunk or Treat event

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KEYC) — Iowa Lakes Community College will host its first annual Trunk or Treat event on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 5 to 7 p.m at the west parking lot of the Iowa Lakes Community College, Estherville Campus.
The event will be hosted by the student senate to encourage youth in the greater Estherville area to trick or treat at Iowa Lakes Community College, while being a part of the “Spooktacular” event. Different athletic teams, clubs and departments from the college will be featured at the event as they compete for the best-decorated trunk.
“Our Trunk or Treat is going to be a wonderful, fun, and safe event for the kids of our community,” Student Senate Co-President Jada Duis said. “I know there are trunks you won’t want to miss!”
