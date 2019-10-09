Mankato Clinic invites families to after-hours Flu Shot Clinics

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Mankato Clinic is offering after-hour Family Flu Shot Clinics for children and their parents or caregivers.
“We know the flu vaccine can save children’s lives, protect families from getting the flu, reduce hospitalizations, and reduce the severity of the illness if people do get the flu,” Dr. Katie Smentek, a Mankato Clinic pediatrician, said.
The two after-hour clinics are outlined in the table below.
The CDC recommends getting the flu vaccine by the end of October, but the vaccine is still beneficial later in the season.
