Mankato Clinic invites families to after-hours Flu Shot Clinics

By Jake Rinehart | October 9, 2019 at 9:00 AM CDT - Updated October 8 at 9:50 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Mankato Clinic is offering after-hour Family Flu Shot Clinics for children and their parents or caregivers.

“We know the flu vaccine can save children’s lives, protect families from getting the flu, reduce hospitalizations, and reduce the severity of the illness if people do get the flu,” Dr. Katie Smentek, a Mankato Clinic pediatrician, said.

The two after-hour clinics are outlined in the table below.

Date Time Location
Tuesday, Oct. 15 5 to 7 p.m. Children’s Health Center on the Wickersham Health Campus (1421 Premier Drive in Mankato)
Thursday, Oct. 17 5 to 7 p.m. Daniels Health Center (1901 N. Old Minnesota Ave. in St. Peter)

The CDC recommends getting the flu vaccine by the end of October, but the vaccine is still beneficial later in the season.

