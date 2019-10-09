Mankato Public Safety to host open house to celebrate Fire Prevention Week

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Mankato Public Safety is celebrating national Fire Prevention Week by hosting an open house from 12 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13, at the Public Safety Center.
The public will have an opportunity to:
- Meet Public Safety firefighters and police.
- Participate in interactive displays.
- View rescue demonstrations.
- See the effectiveness of sprinklers in a live burn demonstration.
- Learn how to prevent cooking fires with a live cooking fire demonstration.
- Learn about fire prevention.
- Try on firefighter gear.
- Learn about electrical hazards.
- See the inside of a police vehicle and fire trucks.
This event is free and open to the public.
The Mankato Public Safety Center is located at 710 South Front Street in Mankato.
