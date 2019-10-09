Mankato Youth Place receives donation for SMART Girls Program

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Women’s Giving Circle has given a generous donation to the SMART Girls Program at Mankato Youth Place.
The SMART Girls Program aims to help girls adopt and develop a healthy attitude and lifestyle as well as acquire and maintain a positive self-concept.
The group also aims to practice and encourage sound decision-making, develop those skills and mentor relationships.
“That funding will allow our staff to dedicate some time to serve our girls. We expect to serve 15-20 girls through the program and really healthy development," SMART Girls Program Director Erin Simmons said.
