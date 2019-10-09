Martin Luther High School to host Step UP event

NORTHROP, Minn. (KEYC) — Martin Luther High School invites all seventh and eighth grade students to Step UP Day from 9:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23.
MLHS students will host mini-class schedules and explain to the seventh and eighth grade students what life at MLHS is like.
A Martin Luther High School Olympic contest will also be held.
A pizza lunch will be provided to the seventh and eighth grade students who attend, free of charge.
Anyone interested in attending should call (507) 436-5249 to RSVP.
Martin Luther High School is located at 315 Martin Luther Drive in Northrop.
