Martin Luther High School to host Step UP event

Martin Luther High School invites all seventh and either grade students to Step UP Day from 9:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23. (Source: Martin Luther High School)
By Jake Rinehart | October 8, 2019 at 8:23 PM CDT - Updated October 8 at 8:24 PM

NORTHROP, Minn. (KEYC) — Martin Luther High School invites all seventh and eighth grade students to Step UP Day from 9:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

MLHS students will host mini-class schedules and explain to the seventh and eighth grade students what life at MLHS is like.

A Martin Luther High School Olympic contest will also be held.

A pizza lunch will be provided to the seventh and eighth grade students who attend, free of charge.

Anyone interested in attending should call (507) 436-5249 to RSVP.

Martin Luther High School is located at 315 Martin Luther Drive in Northrop.

