New Ulm Fire Department delivers pizza to spread message of fire safety

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Imagine having your pizza delivered to you via a firetruck.
That’s what happened Tuesday when the New Ulm Fire Department partnered with Pizza Ranch.
The department randomly delivered pizzas to those who ordered from the restaurant and conducted fire alarm checks.
They also spread awareness for fire safety and prevention.
“The number one cause of fire is kitchen fires in fire safety, so understanding how to prevent fires, understanding how to stay safe if there is a fire and understanding how to get out of your home is very important," New Ulm fire marshal Trent Zabel said.
If you’re interested in learning more about fire safety, the department will have an open house on Wednesday from 10:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. and then again from 4:00-8:00 P.M.
The open house will include tours of the fire station, fire safety demonstrations and more.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.