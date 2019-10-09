Prep Athlete: New Ulm’s Paige Kalis

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The New Ulm girls soccer team hits the field for a section playoff game Thursday at home.
The Eagles are on a roll this season with an 11–4–1 record in 2019.
Junior Paige Kalis is one of the team’s leading goalscorers and is our KEYC News 12 Prep Athlete of the Week.
Paige Kalis has developed into quite the goal scorer for the New Ulm Eagles.
The junior hit the double digit mark earlier this season and is making the most of her chances.
“I think it’s just been a great opportunity, especially when you have people like Madi Roufs and Bryn Nesvold out there, it makes it easier to finish with ease," Paige Kalis, Prep Athlete of the Week, said.
The playmaker spent a lot of time working on putting more balls into the back and it’s starting to pay off for the junior.
“In the past couple years, my shooting has been sub–par. I’ve been working on honing my skills, and it’s really helped,” Kalis said.
Kalis is one of three Eagles with at least ten goals on the season and possesses a high IQ for the game of soccer.
“She’s got ideas that she brings to our practices. If we’re working on a drill, and it isn’t sitting well, she seems to know how to decipher what I’m saying and put it into their terms and we’ll move on with it,” Jonathan Johnson, New Ulm head coach, said.
“I think Paige is the whole soccer ball wrapped together, she’s got knowledge, speed, great skills, leadership qualities. You wrap that into one, and you wish you had ten more players on the field just like her,” Johnson said.
The junior’s ability to be an all–around player on the pitch is why Paige Kalis is our KEYC News 12 Prep Athlete of the Week.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.