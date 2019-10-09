Rep. Jim Hagedorn in Madelia for Town Hall

MADELIA, Minn. (KEYC) - Representative Jim Hagedorn holds a town hall tonight in Watonwan County.
It's his first since Democrat Dan Feehan announced his campaign to challenge Hagedorn for the District 1 seat.
The conversation with voters will be the eighth of Hagedorn's 21-stop tour of his constituency.
Watonwan County residents will have the opportunity to ask the congressman what his staff calls "valid government-related questions."
The stop comes ahead of President Trump's campaign rally in Minneapolis tomorrow.
Rep. Hagedorn has been a strong supporter of President Trump's policies during his time in office.
The town hall will be held at Madelia High School’s auditorium beginning at 6:30 tonight.
