Rep. Jim Hagedorn in Madelia for Town Hall

The town hall will be held at Madelia High School’s auditorium beginning at 6:30 tonight.

It's Hagedorn's first since Democrat Dan Feehan announced his campaign. (Source: KEYC News 12)
By Sean Morawczynski | October 9, 2019 at 5:43 AM CDT - Updated October 9 at 5:43 AM

MADELIA, Minn. (KEYC) - Representative Jim Hagedorn holds a town hall tonight in Watonwan County.

It's his first since Democrat Dan Feehan announced his campaign to challenge Hagedorn for the District 1 seat.

The conversation with voters will be the eighth of Hagedorn's 21-stop tour of his constituency.

Watonwan County residents will have the opportunity to ask the congressman what his staff calls "valid government-related questions."

The stop comes ahead of President Trump's campaign rally in Minneapolis tomorrow.

Rep. Hagedorn has been a strong supporter of President Trump's policies during his time in office.

