Shadows at the Crossing tour returns to the NCHS

“I think anytime you can make history an immersive experience, people are going to take more away from it. You’re stepping into a historical time period or you’re stepping into someone’s life or their home or their business – if you can do that you’re going to learn so much more and you’re going to take so much more away from it because you’re not just watching a film or reading an exhibit label. You’re really hearing about these people in their own words in most cases,” executive director Jessica Becker said.