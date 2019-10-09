Shadows at the Crossing tour returns to the NCHS

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The Nicollet County Historical Society is returning its Shadows at the Crossing tour.
The tour brings individuals to the Traverse des Sioux historical site in St. Peter.
A unique part of the tour features six actors that represent different local identities during the 1850′s when Traverse des Sioux existed.
“I think anytime you can make history an immersive experience, people are going to take more away from it. You’re stepping into a historical time period or you’re stepping into someone’s life or their home or their business – if you can do that you’re going to learn so much more and you’re going to take so much more away from it because you’re not just watching a film or reading an exhibit label. You’re really hearing about these people in their own words in most cases,” executive director Jessica Becker said.
The tours kick off this Friday in Saturday.
For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/NCHSMN/.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.