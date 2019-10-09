St. James receives new funding to replace outdated water infrastructure

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of St. James is one of six recipients of new funding to replace outdated water infrastructure.
Minnesota's Public Facilities Authority will shell out more than $23 million in total funding to the selected project areas.
St. James will get almost $7 Million in two loans to replace aging sewer and water mains as part of the reconstruction project of Trunk Highway 4.
The P-F-A says the loan structure will save taxpayers $631,000 long-term.
The city is also separately being awarded $3 million in grant funds for street and utility improvements in the Northwest part of town.
