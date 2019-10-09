Trump’s Minneapolis rally on despite security costs dispute with mayor

MINNEAPOLIS (KEYC) — The mayor of Minneapolis is firing back at President Trump over his complaint about the cost of security for his re-election campaign rally.
The Trump campaign has threatened a lawsuit because it says it was asked to pay around $530,000 to cover security and other costs related to the event.
Mayor Jacob Frey says the funds, mostly for security, are part of a contract that the city’s broker, AEG, has with the campaign and not with the city.
“This is not a political decision," Frey said. "This is a decision to again to abide by the contract that we already have with AEG. I’ll add that we don’t have a contract with the Trump campaign.”
The event has also been an issue with the Minneapolis Police Union, which started selling “Cops for Trump” t-shirts, after the police department banned officers from wearing their uniforms at political events or in ads.
The rally will begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10, at the Target Center in Minneapolis.
