The truth behind regenerative medicine

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — You’ve seen it on the news and you’ve read articles about it online.
Regenerative Medicine, or Stem Cell Therapy.
Many people, when they think of Stem Cell Therapy, think of the controversial issue of cells from embryos.
Modern therapy, which uses Autologous Cells opposed to Embryonic Cells, is completely different.
“After Dr. Oliver did the initial Stem Cell Therapy, I didn’t have any pain afterwards,” said Kathy Flynn, a stem cell therapy patient.
Embryonic Cells can become basically anything.
This means while they can become a regenerative cell and ultimately help you, they can also become a cancer cell and spread.
This is why it's so crucial to use your own cells.
“There has never been a case of cancer in a patient using their own cells to date," said Bluetail Medical Group Co-Founder Kristin Oliver. The great thing is that it is extremely safe. There is very little downtime, very little risk and it has a great effective potential.”
About 85% of patients improve their pain by 90% and keep it there for four to five years.
Along with legitimate clinics like Bluetail, there is a black market for the therapy.
Since it's not covered by insurance, it's a quick way to make a buck for scammers.
Experts say the only FDA-approved devices to concentrate Stem Cells use bone marrow.
“If someone says that you should use Placenta because the cells are younger or you should use quart blood because the cells are younger or you’re too old, it’s a bunch of hocus-pocus," Dr. Oliver explained. "Those cells, once they thaw them to put them in you, there are no living cells.”
Flynn recently started Regenerative Medicine because she has early stage three arthritis.
After her first appointment, she noticed an immediate difference.
“I was surprised because they told me the Novocain in my knees would wear off and I would have pain. I never did.”
Flynn's therapy includes Dr. Oliver taking Stem Cells from her bone marrow, spinning them in a machine for 20 minutes with blood and then injecting it into her knees.
Oliver says the cells from the bone marrow are like the seeds and the blood platelets are like fertilizer for the knee.
“It’s not very painful at all. It’s a very easy procedure. The price is right. My husband said for that price have your elbows done too. We didn’t do that, but at any rate, it’s amazing what they can do with Stem Cells.”
Before letting Flynn walk out of the clinic, she got her injections from her spun cells and blood and an ultrasound on her knees.
“Dr. Oliver looked with an ultrasound and said they look really good and I do not walk with a cane anymore,” said Flynn.
After Stem Cell Therapy, patients are back to all activities in three to seven days.
