VINE Faith in Action to host neck pain presentation

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — VINE Faith in Action will host a presentation about neck pain from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17.
Manish Sharma, M.D., a neurosurgeon with Mayo Clinic Health System, will be presenting “And That’s Why They Call it a Pain in the Neck" at the VINE Adult Community Center, located at 421 East Hickory Street in Mankato.
Dr. Sharma will discuss what causes pain in your neck or arms and inform attendees on what they can do about this pain, in addition to helping attendees understand when they should seek medical care for their neck or arm pain.
This event is free and open to the public.
For more information or to register, visit VINE Faith in Action’s website or call (507) 386-5586.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.