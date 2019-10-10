9 agencies collaborate to give Stop Arm PSA

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Nine separate agencies collaborated to give a local school bus stop arm public service announcement on Wednesday.
Passing by school bus stop arms continues to be a major problem in Minnesota and law enforcement says it’s getting worse.
Within the Mankato School District in 2018, 15 stop arm violations were reported.
Since the start of the school year just over a month ago, there have already been 12 stop arm violations.
“I talk with our transportation partners all the time," Thomas Sager, from Mankato Area Public Schools’ Business Services, said. "The two major things they see all the time out there are the stop arm violations and people following too closely. I think they mentioned in the video at least 20 feet (6.1 meters) and I think that’s very helpful.”
Mankato Public Safety Commander Dan Schisel says he has already signed four separate complaints this week.
