Bonding Committee discusses local issues

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Bonding Committee from the House was touring some local places Wednesday, seeing what may need some bonding money.
The group made stops in Mankato at Minnesota State University, Mankato, as well as Caswell Park in North Mankato.
The group discussed child care, Highway 93 near Henderson and the eroding banks of Minnesota which is wreaking havoc locally.
The eroding banks are threatening wellhead 15, which supplies water to 40% of Mankato.
“I don’t think we have another year to wait," said Rep. Jeff Brand, who represents Minnesota’s 19A District. "At this point next year we might be losing 15 more feet of soil along the river bank. That water is moving at a rapid pace and we’re getting a larger volume of water in a shorter period of time. As that happens we are seeing these riverbanks erode faster and faster.”
DFL Rep. Jeff Brand says this needs to get bonding funds now, as this is not a problem that can wait multiple years.
