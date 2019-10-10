CREST to host Alzheimer’s tour

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Joyce Peterson from CREST joined KEYC News 12 Midday to talk about their upcoming Alzheimer’s tour.
The tour is from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15, and begins at Fairmont Evangelical Covenant Church.
The keynote speaker will be Dr. Joseph Gaugler from the School of Public Health at the University of Minnesota.
There is no charge for the presentation but an RSVP is required. Call the CREST office by Friday, Oct. 10th at (507) 235-3833 to make a reservation or for more information about the program.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.