Farmamerica Harvest Festival to continue, rain or shine

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) — Farmamerica has announced that its Harvest Celebration will continue as scheduled on Saturday, rain or shine.
The event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, at Famamerica, located at 7367 360th Avenue in Waseca.
Some festivities include pumpkin decorating, Trick or Treat around Time Lane in costume, Touch a Truck and Tractor and much more.
This event is open to the public and all ages are welcome to attend.
The cost of admission is $10 for adults, $7 for children between the ages of 3 and 12 and children under 2 years old are free.
Farmamerica Members and Season Pass Holders also receive free admission.
For more information about the event, visit Farmamerica’s website.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.