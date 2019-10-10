Farmamerica Harvest Festival to continue, rain or shine

By Jake Rinehart | October 10, 2019 at 5:04 PM CDT - Updated October 10 at 5:04 PM

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) — Farmamerica has announced that its Harvest Celebration will continue as scheduled on Saturday, rain or shine.

The event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, at Famamerica, located at 7367 360th Avenue in Waseca.

Some festivities include pumpkin decorating, Trick or Treat around Time Lane in costume, Touch a Truck and Tractor and much more.

This event is open to the public and all ages are welcome to attend.

The cost of admission is $10 for adults, $7 for children between the ages of 3 and 12 and children under 2 years old are free.

Farmamerica Members and Season Pass Holders also receive free admission.

For more information about the event, visit Farmamerica’s website.

