Glenwood Avenue utility work rescheduled; portion of road to close
Utility work has been rescheduled for Glenwood Avenue for Tuesday, Oct. 15. (Source: City of Mankato)
By Jake Rinehart | October 10, 2019 at 1:59 PM CDT - Updated October 10 at 1:59 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Utility work has been rescheduled for Glenwood Avenue for Tuesday, Oct. 15.

A portion of Glenwood Avenue, between Division Street and Monks Avenue, was scheduled to close Tuesday, Oct. 8, to allow crews to complete natural gas utility repair work.

The work has been rescheduled due to contractor availability.

Motorists can expect the road to close at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15, and remain closed until Friday, Oct. 18, weather permitting.

A detour will be provided and traffic delays are likely.

