GRACE thrift store receives grant

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - Community helping community.
“We’re operating on a shoestring and a big expense like a furnace, which runs over $4,000, might’ve forced us to have to shut down," Barb Feder said.
For BENCO, when one business is facing adversity they lend a hand.
Since 2001, BENCO has implemented a co–op Operation Roundup program where customers allow the company to round up their electricity bill to the nearest dollar.
The money is put aside and donated to a business in need twice a year.
“If we didn’t help out in this situation, that store probably wouldn’t make it for much longer and how would that hurt that community. So it’s really an opportunity to put that money to really good use,” BENCO’s Kathy Gerber said.
The GRACE Thrift Store is that in an essence a non–profit making an impact in the community.
GRACE stands for give recycling a chance every day.
With a significant elderly population in Lake Crystal and not a lot of options to shop for clothes the thrift store is a community staple that sells a wide range of stuff for $5 or less.
Earlier this year, the store faced furnace issues.
“Our furnace has just been put together with Band–Aids,” Feder said.
The store applied for the Operation Roundup grant in May and has officially been granted the cost of the furnace.
“They granted enough money to get a very high efficiency furnace which should help us to lowering our heating bill which will be really nice,” Feder said.
BENCO has so far given about $179,000 to more than 150 companies.
