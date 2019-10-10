Grant for the active living plan in Waterville

WATERVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Waterville received grant funding that will help initiate some big community developments.
The grant comes from the Statewide Health Improvement Partnership between Brown, Nicollet, Le Sueur and Waseca counties.
The money will go directly to the research and development of an Active Living Plan.
The plan will create design concepts, maps, and planning documents for upcoming projects to better connect the recreational parts of the community.
“The overall mission is just to be able to enhance our ability for individuals to walk and bike throughout our community and to be able to connect with existing trails that are out there now or being planned to be put into play,” city administrator Theresa Hill said.
Once the plan is set, the city can focus on applying for more funding to implement the projects around the community.
