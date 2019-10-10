Greater Mankato Diversity Council accepting ideas for new silhouette art piece

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Greater Mankato Diversity Council looks for input and submissions for a new silhouette art piece to be installed in downtown Mankato.
The "silhouette" will be a steel, two-dimensional piece meant to highlight the strength of diversity in the Greater Mankato Area.
Artists can submit their ideas starting next Monday, October 14th, those will be accepted until November 15th.
The council will take those into consideration and hold voting between December 1st and January 1st with an unveiling on the 20th of January and installation of the piece on June 1st of next year.
For more information you can contact Bukata Hayes with the Greater Mankato Diversity Council.
