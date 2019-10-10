Indigenous People’s Day Committee cancels Friday’s event

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The first event of the Indigenous People’s Day Celebration has been canceled due to expected inclement weather.
The event scheduled for Friday evening at the Hub Food Park in Old Town Mankato included a performance by Bluedog, a Twin Cities-based Indigenous Blues Band, and food.
Upcoming events for the Indigenous People’s Day Celebration include three showings of the film “The Past is Alive Within Us” at the Blue Earth County Historical Society on Saturday and a panel of experts that will discuss the importance of the celebration.
The panel will begin their discussion at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 14, in the Centennial Student Union on the campus of Minnesota State University, Mankato.
For tickets and more information about the upcoming festivities, visit the Indigenous People’s Day Celebrations’ Facebook page.
