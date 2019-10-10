Leaf pickup tentatively scheduled for Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Leaf vacuuming in Mankato has been tentatively scheduled to begin on Monday, Oct. 28 and end on Friday, Nov. 22.
The City of Mankato says that, in general, leaf pickup begins when the majority of leaves are on the ground. Weather is also a determining factor when deciding to schedule the four-week service.
The City of Mankato says that leaves will be vacuumed the day after garbage pick-up.
Leaves should be placed in the street in windrows along the curb, not in piles.
The city reminds residents that it is important to keep sticks and branches out of the leaves because they can damage the vacuum machine.
Residents who have a home on a corner lot are asked to pull the leaves from the street corner because the leaf vacuum machine makes wide turns and cannot pick up leaves on street corners effectively.
Residents looking to dispose of other yard waste may bring the compost to Minnesota Paving and Materials (formerly Southern Minnesota Compost). There is no cost for Mankato, non-commercial residents who provide photo identification when dropping off the compost.
Compost that contains wood should be separated from compostable materials.
For hours of operation or to find more information, visit Minnesota Paving and Materials’ website.
Residents also have the option to have their yard waste picked up at curbside collection for an extra charge.
Yard waste is picked up each Wednesday by appointment through mid-November through the curbside collection option.
To schedule an appointment, residents must contact West Central Sanitation staff at (800) 246-7630.
The price of a bag from West Central Sanitation is $8.
For more information about the curbside collection option to dispose of yard waste, contact West Central Sanitation at (800) 246-7630.
