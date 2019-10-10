Long-awaited Bridge Plaza development groundbreaking

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A $16 million dollar development project in Old Town, Mankato that’s been in the works for more than a decade broke ground on Wednesday.
The Bridge Plaza is a five-story building with a total square footage of around 60,000 feet set to be located at 201 Riverfront Drive.
The building will consist of upscale office and retail space along with a restaurant and fitness center on the first floor. Apartments and commercial space will be available on the top floor.
This parcel of land was identified as a prime candidate for redevelopment in the City Center Renaissance plan drafted in 2007.
“It’s at the city center as we see it today, and it represents an expanded city center and it’s going to have a prominent location, a visible building, great tenants, a lovely wonderful gorgeous building, so it all came together,” said Brennan Companies’ president, Mike Brennan.
The groundbreaking was hosted by developers Brennan Companies and Coldwell Banker Commercial Fisher Group who were joined by Greater Mankato Growth.
