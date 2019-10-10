Mankato Marathon forces roads to close, delay drivers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The City of Mankato expects traffic disruptions to be minimal during the Mankato Marathon on Saturday, Oct. 19.
The marathon begins at Parking Lot 21 along Stadium Road on the campus of Minnesota State University, Mankato.
During the marathon, some Mankato streets will be closed and traffic will be redirected for the safety of runners and drivers.
It is recommended that drivers plan ahead if driving in areas near the marathon course is necessary.
Information regarding road closures, lane closures and expected delays are available in the table below, sorted by start time.
