Mankato Marathon forces roads to close, delay drivers

During the marathon, some Mankato streets will be closed and traffic will be redirected for the safety of runners and drivers. (Source: Mankato Marathon)
By Jake Rinehart | October 10, 2019 at 3:51 PM CDT - Updated October 10 at 3:51 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The City of Mankato expects traffic disruptions to be minimal during the Mankato Marathon on Saturday, Oct. 19.

The marathon begins at Parking Lot 21 along Stadium Road on the campus of Minnesota State University, Mankato.

It is recommended that drivers plan ahead if driving in areas near the marathon course is necessary.

Information regarding road closures, lane closures and expected delays are available in the table below, sorted by start time.

ROAD CLOSURES

Start Time End Time Road
3 a.m. 4 p.m. Front Street (from Marshall to Cherry Streets)
7:30 a.m. 8 a.m. Timberwolf Drive (from Monks Avenue to Pohl Road)
7:30 a.m. 8:40 a.m. Monks Avenue (from Stadium Road to Rosewood Drive)
8:30 a.m. 12 p.m. Stoltzman Road (from Van Brunt Street to Fairfield Avenue)
8:30 a.m. 12 p.m. Blue Earth/West Pleasant Streets (from Winona Street to Stoltzman Road)
8:30 a.m. 1:30 p.m. Northbound lane of Blue Earth County Road 1 (from County Road 9 to County Road 90)

LANE CLOSURES

Start Time End Time Road
6 a.m. 10 a.m. Balcerzak Drive (from Pohl Road to Cardinal Drive)

EXPECTED TRAFFIC DELAYS

Start Time End Time Road
7:30 a.m. 10:45 a.m. East Main and South 5th Streets
7:30 a.m. 10:45 a.m. East Main and South 4th Streets
7:30 a.m. 9 a.m. Stadium and Tanager Roads
7:30 a.m. 9 a.m. Stadium and Pohl Roads
7:30 a.m. 9:30 a.m. Balcerzak Drive and Pohl Road
7:30 a.m. 9:30 a.m. Glenwood Avenue and Pohl Road
7:30 a.m. 11 a.m. South Broad and Warren Streets
7:40 a.m. 11 a.m. Stadium and Stoltzman Roads
8:30 a.m. 12 p.m. Blue Earth County Road 90 and Indian Lake Road
8:30 a.m. 1 p.m. County Road 90 and County Road 1
9 a.m. 1:30 p.m. Blue Earth Street (from Winona Street to Carney Avenue)
9 a.m. 1:30 p.m. Canery to Moreland Avenues
9 a.m. 1:30 p.m. Carney Avenue and Blue Earth Street

EXPECTED TRAFFIC CONGESTION

Start Time End Time Road
8 a.m. 9 a.m. Stolzman Road (Between County Road 90 and Essex Road)
8 a.m. 11:30 a.m. F.A. Buscher Park Area (including Essex Road, Chancery Lane, Victoria Boulevard and Mayan Way)

