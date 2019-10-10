Maple River students raise money, make sandwiches for homeless

By Dion Cheney | October 9, 2019 at 7:11 PM CDT - Updated October 9 at 7:11 PM

MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) — Maple River students found a new way to celebrate homecoming this week.

The entire middle school, approximately 200 students in total, assembled over 3,000 sandwiches to support The Sandwich Project of Minnesota on Wednesday. The students also raised money to purchase supplies and the Minnesota Lake Fire Department matched the funds raised.

With about two weeks to plan, they found the project, started raising money and learned about homelessness.

The sandwiches will be distributed through the project in the Twin Cities area.

