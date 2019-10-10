Mayo Clinic: Mix of toxic chemical fumes may be to blame for lung injuries caused by vaping

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Researchers from the Mayo Clinic say a mix of "toxic chemical fumes" - not oils - may be to blame for vaping related lung injuries.
Researchers reviewed lung biopsies from 17 patients, all of whom had vaped and were suspected to have vaping-associated lung injury.
They say there was no evidence of vaping injuries brought on by fatty substances such as mineral oil.
Instead, researchers say injuries are most likely caused by noxious chemical fumes, many of which are produced when chemicals in the e-juice are heated and changed.
Dr. Ebbert says one of those chemicals is the metal cadmium, which is present in the solder used in the device itself and has been linked to lung injuries.
The study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, can be found above.
