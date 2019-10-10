MnDOT seeking public input on future Highway 169 project in St. Peter

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is seeking community feedback on design concepts for a construction project in 2022 in St. Peter.
The project includes approximately half of a mile of U.S. Highway 169 from Broadway Street to Union Street.
The public is invited to attend an open house from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, at the St. Peter Community Center, located at 600 South 5th Street in St. Peter.
Attendees will have the opportunity to review and provide input on design concepts. MnDOT staff will be available to explain the different concepts and answer questions.
Community members who are unable to attend can access project information and contacts for providing feedback on the project website and by following the post below.
MnDOT says that community input, in addition to continued conversations with St. Peter city staff and city council will be taken into consideration when determining the final design layout.
The reason for the work, according to MnDOT, is because Highway 169 from Broadway Street to Union Street is deteriorating more quickly than the subsequent sections of the highway. The department adds that the area could be reconfigured to better accommodate traffic flow in the area and provide safer highway access.
