MobilePack aims to send over 100,000 meals to Haiti

LE SUEUR, Minn. (KEYC) — A mobile food pack to send food to Haiti is coming up, taking place in Le Sueur.
This is the 2nd annual ‘Feed My Starving’ MobilePack, put on by First Lutheran Church.
Last year, the church attracted nearly 550 volunteers who raised nearly $24,000 and managed to pack 108,864 meals.
“The incredible joy people had while packing food knowing they were making such a huge difference in the lives of people in Third World countries that need it. We are so blessed here in the United States," Planning Committee Chair Becky Pollack said. "To make such a huge impact with two hours of your time I think really just excited people.”
The event will take place on Oct. 18 and Oct. 19.
