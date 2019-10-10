MSU Men’s Hockey team announces captains for 2019-2020 season

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State Mavericks Men’s Hockey team played their first contest of the season Saturday in an exhibition game against Mount Royal.
The Mavs walked away with a 5–2 win.
We had a chance to sit down with Head Coach Mike Hastings Wednesday as he shared the newly announced captains for the 2019-2020 season.
“Our players are the ones that get to decide who they’re going to follow and who their leadership group is. It didn’t shock me tremendously to see the votes fall the way that they did. We’re going to have two captains, Nick Rivera and Marc Michaelis, two different leaders, but two quality human beings and teammates,” said Hastings.
This will be the second year that both Rivera and Michaelis are serving as captains for the team.
“It means a lot, I think every time you get voted captain, it makes you really proud and honored, you know you spend so much time with your teammates and then for those guys to choose you as a captain it means a lot for sure but there’s only us two wearing a 'C' and then Edwin wearing the assistant captain sign but we have so many captains and former captains on our team, so many guys taking responsibility. It’s not only two of us, I think if something goes wrong you can blame us and we’ll make the best to get it straight but we have a really good group out there and I think I can speak for Nick too, we’re really proud to be captains again,” Marc Michaelis, MSU senior forward, said.
The Mavs are back at home this weekend to play host to Arizona State in a two-game series.
