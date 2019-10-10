Murals unveiled on Ardent Mills building in Old Town Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Ardent Mills and the Twin Rivers Council for the Arts unveiled five temporary art installations at Ardent Mills’ Old Town location Wednesday.
A committee selected five local artists who submitted design proposals for the windows, which are located at the base of the east-facing wall of the building.
The chosen designs focused on the history and culture of the Mankato area.
“Another big part of it is just being a good neighbor. Sitting here in Old Town, as we revitalize the area, we really want to make sure that we give people a reason to come down here more and explore the different shops and our neighbors,” said Ardent Mills Plant Manager Jonathan Kemp.
Twin Rivers Council for the Arts Executive Director Noelle Lawton said they left the designs up to the artists, allowing them to create their own image.
“We really left it open for interpretation and that’s the beauty of working with artists,” Lawton said. “You give them a broad theme, but you let them have the inspiration and the interpretation and it’s always just beautiful to see what they are able to come up with.”
The hope is that the temporary art will be auctioned off in June and funds will go toward future CityArt projects.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.