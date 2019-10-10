National 4-H Week celebrates America’s largest youth development organization

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — National 4-H Week is a week-long celebration of America’s largest youth development organization and among those celebrating are Blue Earth County 4-H alumni.
Laura Corgard, a Blue Earth County 4-H alumna, shared the passion with her three kids, who were also members of Blue Earth County 4-H, as they showed livestock and participated in many other projects.
Corgard is now an adult volunteer and said she enjoyed watching her kids participate in 4-H alongside the kids of her lifelong friends she gained through 4-H and she said that’s what Blue Earth County 4-H is all about.
“You’re a community, you’re a family, you’re all there for the same reason, for the camaraderie, for competition, for the fun, for the friendships. It gets you very involved in your community at a club level and a county level," Corgard said.
Corgard also said that 4-H has evolved over the years and available projects include everything from rabbits to robotics.
National 4-H week concludes Saturday, Oct. 12.
