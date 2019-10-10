New Ulm’s Johnson looks back at 100 career wins

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) -Jonathan Johnson took over as the New Ulm girls’ soccer head coach 11 seasons ago, and last week, Johnson recorded a milestone 100th win in the team’s final regular season game.
“It was pretty special, he’s given us so much over the years. We thought it would be an amazing thing to give him that win,” said Paige Kalis, New Ulm junior.
The Eagles made sure there would be no doubt about it in win number 100 as New Ulm shut–out Mankato Loyola in the victory.
“It was real exciting, my stomach was in knots all day. I was pretty confident that they were going to pull through in that game, and they did in flying colors so it made the butterflies go away pretty fast," said Jonathan Johnson, New Ulm head coach.
Since Johnson began as head coach 11 years ago, the game of soccer continues to flourish more and more every year.
“Years ago when I started coaching, soccer was new in New Ulm. The way the sport has grown, everyone is learning the game, and it’s not that easy of a game to learn. The soccer mentality community wise is growing every year, and talentwise it’s growing every year. They learn so much from collegiate camps and staff, it’s doing our program good,” said Johnson.
Johnson’s played a large part in growing the game himself and the Eagles reached double digit wins for the second straight year in 2019.
“I think he’s just always a positive person, and he pushes us to be the best we can be,” said Kalis.
Johnson and the Eagles host a section 2A tournament game later this evening as New Ulm looks to advance to the next round of play.
