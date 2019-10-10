North Mankato’s Fire Department respond to gas leak on Lookout Drive and Lee Boulevard

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - North Mankato's Fire Department is monitoring homes near Lookout Drive and Lee Boulevard for signs of concern due to a leak in the natural gas line.
The ruptured line serves most of the Northridge area.
A contractor struck the existing line around 9:30 this morning while installing an additional line just north of Lee on Lookout.
Fire Chief Rich Inman said there is no concern at this point, but they have yet to determine how to go about repairing the leak.
The fire department is controlling traffic at the intersection and monitoring air, sewer and underground conditions.
One option is to shut off the line, but the chief says if that step is taken, once the gas is turned back on, every residence will need to be visited to ensure pilot lights are properly lit.
We’ll keep you updated here and on our website as this story develops.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.