Prep Athlete: JCC’s Rudy Voss

JACKSON, Minn. (KEYC) - Jackson County Central is off to a hot start this season with a 6–0 record thus far.
Calling plays for the squad is senior Rudy Voss.
The quarterback is our KEYC News 12 Prep Athlete of the Week.
Voss is breaking school records with 290 completions 4,061 passing yards for 44 touchdowns in his three years starting at the varsity level. Voss has proven to be a powerhouse on the field.
“It’s just like any other thing that you do, when you have experience you get better and better at it, I think he’s done that, I do think his leadership has been even better this year,” Tom Schuller, JCC head coach, said.
“This year I’ve just grown more maturity I’d say, staying more composed than what I normally have and I’ve been doing a little bit of a better job of staying in the pocket I’d say.” Rudy Voss, Prep Athlete of the Week, said.
The senior has shown his capabilities in other aspects of the game as well, being versatile when needed. Just last week Voss jumped into a secondary position in the team’s contest against Blue Earth Area and recorded an interception to seal their win.
“Yeah that was actually my first time playing safety in varsity, I haven’t played defense since about 6th grade so it was quite the experience. Coach needed the next guy up so I went in there, did what I had to do and made a play for the team,” Voss said.
"Know he's a good athlete, has he had the reps back there, no, and just is a great athlete and keep in his head, he made two really good plays in the secondary, made possible by some other kids too doing their job."
Voss's presence on the field rubs off on the other players...
"I've known Rudy forever, we've been playing since 3rd grade basically together and he's such an elite quarterback and I look up to him he's definitely a role model and this year he's really stepped up his leadership, showed last game, he's really doing his part in making us a better team and keeping everyone together and a lot of us guys look up to him."
His versatility on the field and dedication to the team is why Rudy Voss is our KEYC News 12 Prep Athlete of the Week.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.