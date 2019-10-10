WATCH LIVE: President Trump to take podium shortly in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (KEYC) — Supporters of President Trump began lining up in downtown Minneapolis this morning, hours ahead of Thursday’s rally at the Target Center.
The rally is slated to start at 7 p.m. and can be streamed in the player below.
Thousands are expected to attend the rally or protest outside.
The president’s visit to Minneapolis comes following a number of local controversies, including a Twitter spat between the president and Mayor Jacob Frey and a dispute between the police union and city leaders over officers attending the rally in uniform.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.