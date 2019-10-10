WATCH LIVE: President Trump to take podium shortly in Minneapolis

President Donald Trump walks to board Air Force One for a campaign rally in Minneapolis, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (Source: Evan Vucci)
By Dion Cheney | October 10, 2019 at 6:15 PM CDT - Updated October 10 at 7:08 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (KEYC) — Supporters of President Trump began lining up in downtown Minneapolis this morning, hours ahead of Thursday’s rally at the Target Center.

The rally is slated to start at 7 p.m. and can be streamed in the player below.

Thousands are expected to attend the rally or protest outside.

[ Trump’s Minneapolis rally on despite security costs dispute with mayor ]

The president’s visit to Minneapolis comes following a number of local controversies, including a Twitter spat between the president and Mayor Jacob Frey and a dispute between the police union and city leaders over officers attending the rally in uniform.

