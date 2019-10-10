Sleepy Eye Historical Society receives grant

Sleepy Eye Historical Society receives grant
Sleepy Eye Historical Society was the recipient of a $10,000 grant Thursday. (Source: Ryan Sjoberg)
By Ryan Sjoberg | October 10, 2019 at 5:54 PM CDT - Updated October 10 at 5:54 PM

SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) — Sleepy Eye Historical Society was the recipient of a $10,000 grant Thursday.

The Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage grant will help fund a Microfilm reader, printer and scanner in order to make microfilmed records more accessible to the public.

“It opens up the past a lot more," Executive Director Debbie Joramo said. "These days when you look at a newspaper, you don’t get the in depth things they used to talk about in 1820.”

Forty-one other recipients statewide received grants of $10,000 or less.

Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.