Sleepy Eye Historical Society receives grant

SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) — Sleepy Eye Historical Society was the recipient of a $10,000 grant Thursday.
The Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage grant will help fund a Microfilm reader, printer and scanner in order to make microfilmed records more accessible to the public.
“It opens up the past a lot more," Executive Director Debbie Joramo said. "These days when you look at a newspaper, you don’t get the in depth things they used to talk about in 1820.”
Forty-one other recipients statewide received grants of $10,000 or less.
