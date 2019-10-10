Southern Minnesota politicians respond to impeachment inquiry

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As the impeachment inquiry against President Trump continues to unfold, KEYC News 12 now takes a look at what southern Minnesota politicians say on the subject.
"He actually messed around with our national security by calling foreign leaders and asking them to look for dirt on his political opponents."
That’s what Sen. Amy Klobuchar said in part last week about her thoughts when she spoke at the SEIU Unions for All Forum in Los Angeles.
KEYC reached out to Sen. Tina Smith, but she did not respond with a statement.
We also reached out to Dan Feehan, who is running against Republican incumbent Jim Hagedorn (MN-01), for his thoughts.
He sent us a statement, which reads in part, “As a former soldier, I believe Congressman Hagedorn has a constitutional duty to put politics aside, get all the facts and then make a decision.”
KEYC then sat down with Hagedorn for a one-on-one interview before his town hall in Madelia, Wednesday.
More of that interview will be uploaded soon.
