United Way accepting donated dresses for “Gowns at the Gallery”

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tricia Stenberg and Jennifer Mueller with United Way joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to discuss the upcoming Gowns at the Gallery, where new and gently used gowns will be offered.
The gowns, which are donated by the community, are $50 each.
To donate a dress they can be dropped off at Greater Mankato Area United Way (Shared Spaces building) or Snell Motors (Madison Ave). Donated dresses must be clean and in good condition. Donation receipts available upon drop-off. Dresses must be delivered by Oct. 18th.
The “Gowns at the Gallery” event will take place at the Cambria Gallery in River Hills Mall, October 24, 2019 form 5-7 p.m.
Also a new feature this year is onsite tux fittings by Graif Clothing.
