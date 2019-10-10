Vaping in schools: what counselors are saying as new research emerges

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Project for Teens and school counselor Jessica Kirschner joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to discuss vaping in schools.
Project for Teens talks about what’s cool and what’s not for students to do. They say its cool to make healthy decisions and take care of your body.
Kirschner then discussed how teens may not be as educated as the should be on vaping. As new information comes out, its important for parents and students to know the dangers of vaping and e-cigarettes.
Researchers from the Mayo Clinic published a new study that says a mix of “toxic chemical fumes” - not oils - may be to blame for vaping related lung injuries
