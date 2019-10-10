Veterans Treatment Court established in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota’s Third Judicial District now has a treatment court that handles cases involving veterans who get in trouble with the criminal justice system.
The court can give supervision to veterans and can work directly with the veterans’ administration to give them extra assistance.
The court, which is transitioning out of its pilot phase, handles cases from all eleven counties in the district.
“A treatment court is really a phase of the judicial process where a person is in a probationary status," District Court Judge Ross Leuning said. "They’re working through treatment programs. They’re meeting with their probation officer. They’re working on community work service. They’re working with their mental health case workers. Things like that to get their life back on track.”
The court got approved for federal funding earlier this month.
