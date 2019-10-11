Authorities: Partially decayed human body found in rural Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A person was found dead in a wooded area near Minnesota Highway 83 and Blue Earth County Road 12 Thursday morning.
Captain Paul Barta of the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies responded to the area after a hunter had reported finding a partially decayed human body.
Investigators from the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are continuing the investigation in conjunction with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The identity and gender of the deceased party are currently unknown and no additional information is currently available.
There is no known threat to the public.
Additional information will be released when made available to KEYC News 12.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.