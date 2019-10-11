Catholic Charities of Southern MN to host recurring workshop for caregivers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota will host a recurring workshop for caregivers beginning on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Participants will learn practical skills proven to reduce stress, communicate more effectively, improve self-care, make effective decisions and access community resources for caregivers.
The recurring workshop will meet for six Tuesday afternoons from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota’s Mankato office, located at 201 North Broad Street, Suite 100.
For more information or to register, contact Mary at Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota by phone at (507) 387-5586, ext. 3, or by email at mcassem@ccsomn.org.
Attendees are encouraged to register early for this event because space is limited.
