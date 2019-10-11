Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota celebrates International Day of the Girl

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Friday is recognized as International Day of the Girl, but the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota is celebrating a day early.
International Day of the Girl is part of a global effort to bring awareness to the challenges girls face across the world.
The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota invited female leaders in the community to speak for the evening about their career and their achievements. Among the female leaders is Dr. Murphy, a neurosurgeon at Mayo Clinic Health System.
“And even now, neurosurgery is one of those specialties, few and far between now, where there is still a predominance of men. It’s exciting to have a day dedicated to show young women that anything is possible if they set their mind to it,” said Dr. Meghan Murphy, neurosurgeon for Mayo Clinic Health System.
The day included a special message from Minnesota’s Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan.
“You are all living during a pretty remarkable time, with the rise of women in leadership across the country, we have a historic number of women serving in Congress and Washington D.C. and in elected offices across the state of Minnesota,” said Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan.
Her message played on a loop along with activities and messages of encouragement spread throughout the museum.
“And I want all of you to know you can grow up to lead this state, you can run for office, own your own business, or be the CEO of a big company. Don’t be afraid to stand up for what you believe in and don’t be afraid to speak up,” said Flanagan.
