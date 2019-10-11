Clare Dunn performs with Cody Johnson at the Mankato Civic Center

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Before she opened for Cody Johnson at the Mankato Civic Center on Thursday night, KEYC News 12 sat down to talk with recording country artist Clare Dunn.
She shared her experience being in Mankato and how growing up on a small-town farm in Colorado has an impact on her music.
“I always wanted to sing when I was little, as soon as I could talk I was just singing around the house, in the car, wherever I was,” says Clare
Dunn says this isn't the first time she's been in Mankato, she's previously visited on tour stops with superstars Miranda Lambert and also Chris Young.
“I love it up here, it’s always such an awesome crowd.”
Dunn says she looks forward to releasing new music in the near future and is excited for all of her fans to hear it.
